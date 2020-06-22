Alleged Rape: I’m innocent until proven guilty –D’banj

Related News

Nigerian musician, Oladapo Oyebanjo, better known as D’banj, has said he is innocent of the rape allegation leveled against him until proven guilty.

The 40-year-old singer said this on Monday when he shared a video of himself dancing on Instagram with a caption, “Innocent until proven guilty, Stop social media trial. #SAY no to rape and human rights violation”.

Dbanj is currently being investigated by the police for allegedly raping Seyitan Babatayo.

A little over two weeks ago, Ms. Babatayo’s friend, Benjamin Ese, alleged that Dbanj raped his friend (Seyitan) on December 31, 2018, at Glee hotel in Victoria Island, Lagos.

Things took a confusing turn last week after Ms. Babatayo, was arrested and detained for accusing the singer of rape.

Ms. Babatayo’s lawyers, Olamide Omileye of Ojoge, Omileye, and Partners, told PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday that their client was intimidated and coerced into withdrawing her accusation while in police custody.

He told this newspaper that their client deleted the tweets under duress while in police custody on Tuesday.

Ms. Babatoyo’s Twitter account, with username @Seyitannn_, was apparently used to promote D’banj’s newest single, ‘Stress-Free.’

The promotional post appeared alongside tweets wherein she debunked the report of her arrest and intimidation by D’banj and his team.

The incident had sparked outrage on social media with many celebrities reacting to the development.

Update

Ms Babatayo’s legal representative, Ojoge, Omileye, and Partners, on Monday denied knowledge of funds being raised for their client’s legal fees on social media.

The lawyers told this newspaper that they had nothing to do with a Twitter post calling on Nigerians to donate money for the settlement of Ms. Babatayo’s legal fees.

On Friday, a twitter user identified as @wineandwhineng, said Nigerians are donating funds to be remitted to the account of a non-profit focused on sexual and gender-based violence, Stand To End Rape Initiative.

The tweet read, “Hi everyone. Together, today, we raised N1,640,000 for the legal fund, all of which have been properly remitted to and accounted for with @StandtoEndRape.

“This will help us kick-start the defense process and also help Seyitan herself. Thank you to everyone who lent their voice.”

The lawyers, however, said the case is being handled free of charge and they have nothing to do with the funds being generated.

“The NGO that said they were trying to give her help and for some reason, they said they have raised about two million as last week for her legal fees. We are handling the matter Pro Bono and that is our information to the public. For some reason, they have generated money from unsuspecting members of the public.

“This is a fact we have to say because all the correspondences and everything in relation to the matter is in our name so we have to be careful. They said they’ve raised up to N2m so that nobody will hold us to account of what we are not aware of. They are doing that on their own accord,” the lawyers said.

When this newspaper tried to reach the NGO, Ayodeji Osowobi, the director of Stand To End Rape, said she had nothing to say yet and that a press statement will be released to address the issue soon.

Background

Meanwhile, about 15,000 people have signed an online petition calling on the United Nations and other organisations to strip D’Banj of his appointment.

D’banj is a United Nations Ambassador for Peace.

Other brands in a commercial relationship with D’banj include Heritage Bank Africa, One Africa, CSA Global, and others not mentioned here.

However, they have all been called to end their commercial relationship with him and stand in support of victims of sexual violence.

Heritage Bank has declined to speak on the matter.

Repeated calls to Blaise Udunze, the Media and External Relations Manager of Heritage Bank, were unanswered.