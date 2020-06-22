Rivers APC suspends Giadom

Related News

The crisis ravaging the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has continued to thicken as the Rivers State chapter of the party has suspended the Deputy National Secretary of the party, Victor Giadom, over “gross infractions of the party’s constitution.”

“The Fact-Finding Committee of the party recommended the following measures against Victor Giadom; That Hon. Victor Giadom be immediately suspended from the party and every party activities for his numerous infractions of the party constitution and conduct, which have brought the party to irredeemable disrepute.

“That Victor Giadom should immediately write a letter of apology to the party and same should be published in three national newspapers,” the state’s APC spokesperson, Livingstone Wechie, said on Sunday, according to Vanguard.

Mr Giadom has been in a constant face-off with a faction the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) since he declared himself the legitimate acting national chairman of the party, following the Appeal Court judgement which upheld the suspension of Adams Oshiomhole, as the national chairman.

His declaration antagonised the earlier announcement made by the Hilliard Eta, the party’s National Vice Chairman (South-South) – led NWC, to appoint hospitalized Abiola Ajimobi, as the interim chairman, a decision backed by a section of the party’s constitution.

However, in the absence of Mr Ajimobi, who is the deputy national chairman (South), Mr Eta, also from the same region, supported by 15 other members of the NWC, has been running the affairs of the secretariat since last week’s Wednesday.

Contesting the court-endorsed Giadom’s claim to the acting chairman seat, Mr Eta, backed by 13 other members of the body, told journalists on Wednesday that the former had ceased to be a member of the body since he allegedly resigned his position as the deputy national secretary to contest as the party’s deputy governorship position in 2019 Rivers Governorship election.

However, contrary to Mr Eta-led NWC members’ claim, the party’s National Vice Chairman (North-East), Mustapha Salihu, in his interview culled from Vanguard newspaper, said Mr Giadom never resigned his position as Deputy National Secretary but was given a waiver to contest as running mate to the party’s governorship candidate in Rivers State.

He added that Mr Giadom was also officially welcomed back into the body after a court barred the Rivers APC from participating in the 2019 governorship election.

PREMIUM TIMES also called and messaged Mr Salihu for further comments on this controversy but he neither answered his calls nor acknowledged the text message.

Gaidom writes INEC to stop Edo primaries

In a letter written by Mr Giadom to the chairman of Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) dated June 18, 2020, he asked the body not to monitor the party’s Edo governorship primaries.

“Reports reaching me is that some persons have perfected plans to conduct direct gubernatorial primaries for our great party in Edo State next week under the purported Chairmanship of His Excellency, Governor Hope Uzodinma on Monday, June 22, 2020.

“Kindly note that as the Acting Chairman of our party, I did not authorize such a Committee, neither have I inaugurated one. The earlier announced date for the Primaries, that is June 22, 2020, has been postponed. You are therefore advised not to give any support to any such Committee or to monitor any such Primaries. A new date for the Primaries would be communicated to you soonest,” he wrote in the letter indicating ‘received’ by the INEC on June 22, 2020.

READ ALSO:

Meanwhile, another letter issued on June 8 by the Directorate of Administration at the APC National Secretariat, demanded Mr Giadom return his identification card, party documents, car and all other things in his possession belonging to the party.

Commenting on the said letter demanding him to relinquish party properties in his possession, Mr Giadom said he has not received any letter to such effect.

“I have not seen such letter, but if it exists, it is laughable,” he told Vanguard.