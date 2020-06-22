Coronavirus: Lagos discharges 45 more patients

Related News

Forty five patients were discharged from Lagos State isolation facilities on Sunday, following their full recovery from coronavirus.

The Lagos State Ministry of Health gave the update via its Twitter handle.

Total recoveries in the state stands at 1,328 as of Monday.

“Today, 45 fully recovered COVID-19 Lagos patients; 18 females & 27 males were discharged from our Isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

“The patients; 20 from Gbagada, 9 from Onikan, 2 from Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, 1 from Agidingbi, 1 from Lekki & 12 from LUTH Isolation Centres were discharged after testing negative to COVID-19.

“With this, the number of COVID-19 cases successfully managed & discharged in Lagos has risen to 1328,” the ministry wrote.

Lagos recorded 169 news cases of the infection on Sunday, bringing the total confirmed cases in the state to 8,576.

Nigeria’s COVID-19 infections also exceeded 20,000 on Sunday after 436 new cases were recorded.

As of Monday, Nigeria has recorded 6,879 discharged cases and 518 deaths from COVID-19.

Lagos residents are urged to engage the toll free helpline of the state; 08000CORONA= 08000267662 for all COVID-19 issues.

Residents are encouraged to reduce the spread of COVID-19 through frequent washing of hands, physical distancing and abiding by other health and safety protocols.