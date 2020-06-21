2-year-old tests positive for COVID-19

Related News

The Federal Medical Centre in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, on Sunday, announced that a two years old girl tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the facility.

According to the spokesperson of the hospital, Segun Orisajo, the toddler was admitted eight days ago on account of breathlessness.

He said some tests were subsequently carried out on her.

“Due to the persisted high temperature, she was isolated, hence no member of staff or other patients were unduly exposed.”

“To confirm the initial suspicion by a team of care givers, on the third day, she was screened for coronavirus while her treatment continued. The samples of her test returned positive for coronavirus few moments ago,” the statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES read.

Mr Orisajo noted that the girl is already receiving treatment at the hospital’s isolation ward while the hospital management had initiated a contact tracing of her relatives.

As of the time of filing this report, Nigeria has recorded a total of 19,808 infections with 623 from Ogun state.

Data from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) states that there are 10,174 active cases, 5,101 have recovered and have been discharged while 506 persons have lost their lives to the disease.