Man goes berserk, clubs own children to death with pestle

The police in Anambra State have arrested a 34-year-old man, Ifeanyi Apulosi, for allegedly killing his two children.

Police spokesperson Haruna Mohammed disclosed this in a statement on Sunday. He said the man went berserk and used a wooden pestle to club the children to death and injure his 72-year-old father on the head.

“On the June 21 at about 1a.m., police operatives attached to Ogbunike Police Station arrested one Ifeanyi Apusiobi, ‘m’ aged 34 years, of Azu Ogbunike in Oyi LGA of Anambra State”

“Suspect allegedly ran amok in a circumstances yet to be ascertained and attacked two of his biological children namely Chinecherem Apusiobi ‘f aged 7 years and Obinna Apusiobi ‘m’ aged 5 years with a wooden pistle on their heads while they were sleeping”.

“Suspect equally used same object and injured his father one Dominic Apusiobi, aged 72years on the head,” Mr Mohammed said.

He said that police detectives rushed victims from the scene to the hospital where the two children were certified dead by a medical doctor while the aged father is responding to treatment.

He said the corpses had been deposited at Isienyi hospital morgue for autopsy.

Mr Mohammed added that the officers recovered the weapon used by the man for the attacks, adding that the case has been transferred to the State CID, Awka, for discreet investigation.

In another development, the police also arrested a 20-year old man, Chikwado Anijiofor, for allegedly raping his neighbour’s daughter in Ogbudike Okpoko in Anambra state.

Mr Mohammed who disclosed this said the suspect confessed to the crime. He said the Commissioner of Police, John Abang, had directed the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Awka for discreet investigation.

According to him, “on June 19 at about 10:am following a tip off, Police operatives attached to Okpoko Division arrested one Chikwado Anijiofor ‘m’ aged 20 years native of Agbaumana in Eziagu LGA of Enugu State but reside at Ogbudike Okpoko”.

He said the suspect had on June 17 allegedly raped a six-year-old girl who is his neighbour’s daughter.

“Scene was visited by police detectives and victim taken to the hospital for medical examination.

“Meanwhile, suspect has voluntarily confessed to the offence. The Commissioner of Police, John Abang has directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal investigation Department, Awka for discreet investigation after which suspect would be charged to court for prosecution.”, he said.