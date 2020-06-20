Army kill three suspected kidnappers, arrest others

Related News

The Defence Headquarters says the troops of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), on Friday, “neutralised” three kidnappers during a commando operation at Qua’an Pan Local Government Area of Plateau state.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, John Enenche, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Saturday.

Mr Enenche, a major-general, said the operation was in continuation of intensive clearance operations under Operation Accord aimed at curtailing the activities of bandits and other criminals in the North West and North Central region.

He said the raid was sequel to technical and human intelligence on the activities of a notorious kidnap kingpin at Pialat Hotel in Kwa.

According to him, troops overwhelmed the suspects who opened fire on them, with superior fire power, killing three of them while others escaped with gun shot wounds.

Mr Enenche added that the troops recovered one Barreta pistol, one single barrel gun, two fabricated pistols, four rounds of 9mm ammunition, three rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, four cartridges, one motorcycle and one techno phone.

He further disclosed that the same troops in collaboration with local vigilante rescued one Salisu Abdullahi, a herder, who went missing while grazing around Bakin Rafi at Gidan Ado general area in Riyom Local Government Area.

According to him, troops arrested a suspected kidnapper, one Alhaji Idris around Hawan-Kibo general area also in Riyom Local Government Area.

He added that four other suspected kidnappers were apprehended in connection with the kidnap of one Abdullahi Abdullahi at Kwahas-Lahir area in Mangu Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, all the suspects have been handed over to relevant civil authorities for further investigation and prosecution.

“Additionally, as part of Operation Accord Civil-Military cooperation activities, Headquaters Operation Safe Haven distributed relief materials to residents of Daffo district and Kuba village in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area.

“This was aimed at cushioning the economic hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Military High Command congratulates Operation Safe Haven for their commitment.

“While the general public is requested to continue to provide timely and credible information to the Armed Forces of Nigeria,” he said. (NAN)