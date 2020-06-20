Atiku, Saraki welcome Obaseki into PDP

Related News

A former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, and a former senate president, Bukola Saraki, have commended Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, for joining the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Mr Obaseki, on Friday, joined the PDP at an elaborate ceremony in Benin, the state capital.

He was disqualified by his former party, APC, from seeking re-election allegedly for submitting questionable certificates.

The Edo governor, who had been at loggerheads with the suspended chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, later announced his resignation from the APC.

Like other chieftains of the opposition party, Messrs Abubakar and Saraki welcomed Mr Obaseki into the PDP, congratulating him for taking a good step.

In a statement issued in Abuja, Mr Saraki noted that the bigger commendation and appreciation should go to the leaders of the Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the various levels for the sense of sacrifice, patriotism and devotion to the progress of the party demonstrated by them in the process of welcoming Mr Obaseki into its fold.

Commenting on the situation that led to Mr Obaseki’s resignation from APC, Mr Saraki said; “While I have kept my cool and ignored all the verbal attacks directed at me by the suspended chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Adams Oshiomhole, I have always known that a day like this would come when his masquerade will dance naked in the market.”

“What is happening to him now is a moment of truth. This same man who was garrulously proclaiming the end of the political career of some other people is now about to meet his Waterloo.”

Mr Saraki further accused Mr Oshiomhole of “continually using his mouth to divide his party.”

In a separate release, Mr Abubakar expressed confidence that the people of Edo State will be the better for Mr Obaseki’s choice.

Mr Abubakar, on Friday, stated that Governor Obaseki was joining the PDP when the party is poised to deliver good governance to the people of Nigeria.

“I am happy that you have finally exited the oppressive ruling party and joined the truly democratic party in Nigeria. I have no doubt that your coming into the PDP would further strengthen our party to mobilize the people behind the common cause of deepening democratic ethos in our country and restoring prosperity to our people.

“The PDP that you have come to join today is a reformed and repositioned party – one that lives by its name of being a truly democratic party.

“I have an unflinching conviction that your joining the party would be an asset to the PDP. Together, we can work to extinct every form of undemocratic tendencies in our body politic and realign the good people of Edo State to the moving train of democracy and restoration of good governance to the country,” he said.