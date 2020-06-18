Nigeria Immigration begins migrants’ e-registration July

Immigration officers [Photo Credit: The Guardian]
Immigration officers [Photo Credit: The Guardian]

The Comptroller General, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Mr Muhammad Babandede has directed commands nationwide to gradually commence migrant e-registration from July 1.

The Service Public Relations Officer, Sunday James, disclosed this in statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Mr Babandede said the directive became necessary consequent on the gradual easing of the COVID-19 lockdown nationwide by the Federal Government.

According to him, as a follow up to the directive, precautionary measures against COVID-19 would be observed at the registration centers as provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

“Routine environmental cleaning of the registration centres before migrants are granted access. Routine checking of body temperature of migrants by the use of temperature measuring tools prescribed.

“Provision and use of hand sanitisers and soap for washing hand, whichever applicable. Adherence to use of face masks; no facemask no entry to registration centres.

“Observance of social and physical distancing as prescribed (2metres apart). Single entry and exit point to control and monitor flow of migrants at each point,” he said.

Mr Babandede said maximum compliance from both the operatives at the frontline and the migrants was expected as a safety and precautionary measure to curb person to person spread of the virus.

(NAN)

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application