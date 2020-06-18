Nigeria Immigration begins migrants’ e-registration July

Related News

The Comptroller General, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Mr Muhammad Babandede has directed commands nationwide to gradually commence migrant e-registration from July 1.

The Service Public Relations Officer, Sunday James, disclosed this in statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Mr Babandede said the directive became necessary consequent on the gradual easing of the COVID-19 lockdown nationwide by the Federal Government.

According to him, as a follow up to the directive, precautionary measures against COVID-19 would be observed at the registration centers as provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

“Routine environmental cleaning of the registration centres before migrants are granted access. Routine checking of body temperature of migrants by the use of temperature measuring tools prescribed.

“Provision and use of hand sanitisers and soap for washing hand, whichever applicable. Adherence to use of face masks; no facemask no entry to registration centres.

“Observance of social and physical distancing as prescribed (2metres apart). Single entry and exit point to control and monitor flow of migrants at each point,” he said.

Mr Babandede said maximum compliance from both the operatives at the frontline and the migrants was expected as a safety and precautionary measure to curb person to person spread of the virus.

(NAN)