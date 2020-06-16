Allowance Increment: Graduates falsifying age to qualify for NYSC – Director-General

Related News

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) says graduates are falsifying their age to qualify for service under the scheme and benefit from the increment in the monthly allowance of corps members.

The Director-General of the corps, Shuaibu Ibrahim, said this on Tuesday at the 2020 Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board virtual policy meeting.

“Following the allowance increment, people are now doctoring their ages so they can come to serve two or three times because of the allowances.”

He said the corps would be partnering with JAMB to eradicate age falsification by graduating students.

“Mr Oloyede is a man of honour and I am learning to implement some of the innovation he has brought to JAMB in NYSC,” he said.

He said the JAMB registrar, Ishaq Oloyede, has turned the board around for good and the NYSC will like to work with JAMB to solve the problem of ghost corp members too.

He said the NYSC will like to have desk officers in JAMB so the corps can have people to relate with within JAMB.

Increment

In line with the new National Minimum Wage it approved last year, the federal government in January raised the monthly allowance of the corps members from N19, 800 to N33,000.

The new national minimum wage was signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari on April 18, 2019.

The government had in 2011 raised the monthly allowance of Corps members from N9,775 to N19,800.

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) was introduced by the Nigerian government in 1973 to involve Nigerian graduates in nation building and the development of the country.