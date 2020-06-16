Police arraign man for allegedly reneging on promise to marry woman

Related News

The Police on Tuesday, arraigned a driver, Christopher Okpe, 28, in an Upper Area Court in Gwagwalada, FCT, for allegedly reneging on his promise to marry a woman.

Mr Okpe is charged with one count of deceitful inducement.

The prosecution counsel, Emeka Ihekoronye, alleged that on May 5, 2020, Angela Sunday of Old Kutunku, Gwagwalada, Abuja, reported that in 2019, she was pregnant for the defendant.

Mr Ihekoronye said the defendant promised the complainant that after giving birth, he would marry her.

The prosecutor said the complainant later gave birth to a baby girl but the defendant never fulfilled his promise rather, he sent her out of his house.

Mr Ihekoronye in his objection prayed the court not to grant bail to the defendant, adding that the offence was not bailable and not compoundable.

He also said the defendant had been sending text messages threatening the complainant and members of her family.

The prosecution counsel said the offence contravened section 383 of the Penal Code.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the offence.

Counsel to the defendant, Ayam Michael, told the court to discountenance the objection by the prosecution counsel, adding that the matter before the court was a mere allegation.

The judge, Sani Umar granted the defendant bail in the sum of N300,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Mr Umar ordered that one of the sureties must be a community leader and must own a house within the jurisdiction of the court.

He added that the photocopy of the Certificate of Occupancy must be submitted to the court.

Mr Umar held that the defendant will be detained in the police station for one week in case he failed to meet the bail conditions.

He adjourned the case until July 1 for hearing.

(NAN)