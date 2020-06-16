Police arraign man for allegedly reneging on promise to marry woman

Court symbol used to illustrate the story.
Court symbol used to illustrate the story.

The Police on Tuesday, arraigned a driver, Christopher Okpe, 28, in an Upper Area Court in Gwagwalada, FCT, for allegedly reneging on his promise to marry a woman.

Mr Okpe is charged with one count of deceitful inducement.

The prosecution counsel, Emeka Ihekoronye, alleged that on May 5, 2020, Angela Sunday of Old Kutunku, Gwagwalada, Abuja, reported that in 2019, she was pregnant for the defendant.

Mr Ihekoronye said the defendant promised the complainant that after giving birth, he would marry her.

The prosecutor said the complainant later gave birth to a baby girl but the defendant never fulfilled his promise rather, he sent her out of his house.

Mr Ihekoronye in his objection prayed the court not to grant bail to the defendant, adding that the offence was not bailable and not compoundable.

He also said the defendant had been sending text messages threatening the complainant and members of her family.

The prosecution counsel said the offence contravened section 383 of the Penal Code.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the offence.

Counsel to the defendant, Ayam Michael, told the court to discountenance the objection by the prosecution counsel, adding that the matter before the court was a mere allegation.

The judge, Sani Umar granted the defendant bail in the sum of N300,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Mr Umar ordered that one of the sureties must be a community leader and must own a house within the jurisdiction of the court.

He added that the photocopy of the Certificate of Occupancy must be submitted to the court.

Mr Umar held that the defendant will be detained in the police station for one week in case he failed to meet the bail conditions.

He adjourned the case until July 1 for hearing.

Dangote adbanner 728x90_2 (1)

(NAN)

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application