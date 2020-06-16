NITDA cautions against fake websites pledging COVID-19 lockdown funds

Related News

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), on Monday, cautioned Nigerians against patronising fake websites pledging federal government COVID-19 lockdown loans.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the agency’s spokesperson, Hadizar Umar.

The official said some individuals were trying to capitalise on the COVID-19 pandemic to defraud unsuspecting Nigerians.

“In NITDA’s efforts at ensuring a safe and secure Nigerian cyberspace, the Agency’s Computer Emergency Readiness and Response Team (CERRT) identified a number of websites using various phishing tricks to attract Internet users,” it said.

“One of such tricks is misinforming the public that Federal Government has approved the disbursement of funds under a fictitious vote called Lockdown Funds.

“This malicious site requires the user to complete an online form with their personal information including bank details for the payment to be effected,” she said.

Ms Umar said NITDA was doing everything possible to shut down the identified malicious websites and sanction the perpetrators.

According to her, the general public should disregard and report any such websites to the agency for necessary action.

“Also, in NITDA’s efforts to checkmate cyber security threats and possible data breach under Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR), internet users are advised to avoid giving out their personal information to anyone online.

“It is advisable to avoid clicking unknown links, disregard offers requesting for their bank details and know what to do when they become victims of cybercrime,” she said.