Buhari, Lawan, Gbajabiamila, Tinubu mourn Osinowo

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family of Sikiru Osinowo, the Lagos east senator who died Monday at 64.

Mr Osinowo, on Monday, died from ‘complications’ that arose from undisclosed ailments.

The first-term senator popularly known as ‘Pepper’ was described by the president as one who pushed “to advance this administration’s objective of building a better and prosperous Nigeria.”

“The President affirms that the senator’s commitment to meet the needs of his community as a four-time member of the Lagos State House of Assembly,” a spokesperson of the president, Garba Shehu, said in a statement. “Devotion to national development as well as insightful contributions at the floor of the Senate would be fondly remembered and missed.”

On his part, Senate President Ahmad Lawan expressed “shock and sadness” over the death of Mr Osinowo, who was also the chairman, Senate committee on industries.

“The pains of Senator Osinowo’s untimely departure will be felt by his Distinguished colleagues and the National Assembly in general,” Mr Lawan wrote on his Twitter wall.

“I condole with his family, friends, political associates and also the government and people of Lagos State over the loss.”

Also, House Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila in a statement released by his aide, Lanre Lasisi, said his engagements with the late senator were usually “an attempt to better the lives of Lagosians.”

“Senator Bayo Osinowo’s death is a painful loss to Lagosians. Here was a man who dedicated himself to the service of his people. He was always at the forefront of delivering the dividends of democracy to the electorate.

“As a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly for many years, he endeared himself to his constituents through different laudable projects. And as a Senator from June last year until his demise, Senator Osinowo was already proving his mettle.”

Tinubu mourns deceased

Mr Tinubu, in a statement issued on Monday night, said the sudden, unexpected passing “deeply hurt him and Lagosians”.

Mr Osinowo represented Kosofe Constituency 1 in the Lagos State House of Assembly while Mr Tinubu was serving a second term as Lagos State Governor.

Speaking of his ties with the deceased, he noted that Mr Osinowo was more than a close friend and political associate.

“Over the years he became like a family member and brother in so many ways. Bayo and I have come a long way, dating back to our days in the pro-democracy struggles. We both enlisted in the Social Democratic Party where he served so well as the Youth Chairman of that party during the Third Republic and later in the Alliance for Democracy in 1998 after the restoration of democracy.”

According to him, Mr Osinowo contributed immensely for the return of democracy in 1999.

“Bayo’s contributions to the return of democracy were significant and enduring. As a prominent political figure in Lagos, he served with dedication, passion and concern for the common man.

“In the Lagos State House of Assembly, where he was a four-time member from 2003 to 2019 representing Kosofe Constituency 1, he was more than a member of that House. He provided leadership. He was a stabilising figure. He worked hard and tirelessly to make Lagos a better place.

“He cared for all Lagosians. His election in 2019 to represent Lagos East in the Senate demonstrated not only his immense political skills but also the affection the people have for him and his popularity,” Mr Tinubu said.

Osinowo’s Education

Until he died, Mr Osinowo held a Diploma in Building Technology at the Instituto per Geometri, Rome, Italy, where he also studied Italian Language.

His Master’s degree was in Mass Communication from the Urbaniana University in Rome, Italy.

He was married with three children, two of whom are medical doctors.

At the All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries in 2019, he polled 247,743 votes to defeat the then incumbent senator, Gbenga Ashafa, who got 20,385 votes for the Lagos East senatorial district ticket for the 2019 National Assembly elections.