Edo 2020: Oshiomhole, APC NWC members visit Aso Villa, meet Gambari

Mr Oshiomhole speaking at APC headquarters in Abuja during a meeting of the National Working Committee of the party with the governorship aspirants in the state
Mr Oshiomhole speaking at APC headquarters in Abuja

The National Working Committee (NWC) of All Progressive Congress (APC), led by its National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, on Monday met behind closed doors with the Chief of Staff to the president, Ibrahim Gambari, at the State House, Abuja.

The agenda of the meeting was unknown to journalists as at the time of filing this report.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the party’s National Vice Chairman (North West), Inuwa Abdulkadir and the National Treasurer, Adamu Panda, were among members of the NWC who accompanied Mr Oshiomhole to the meeting.

It would be recalled that the APC Screening Committee had last week disqualified the incumbent Edo Governor, Godwin Obaseki, from participating in the forthcoming Edo APC gubernatorial primaries.

Mr Obaseki, had in a statement vowed not to challenge his disqualification by the party, accusing Mr Oshiomhole as the brain behind the disqualification.

The Edo APC primary election has been fixed for June 22.

(NAN)

