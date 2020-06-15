Experts condemn violation of regulatory laws in Nigeria’s extractive industry

Related News

Lack of transparency and accountability and weak enforcement of regulatory laws in the Nigerian extractive industry sector are undermining the sector and the nation’s economy, experts in the industry have said.

They spoke during a webinar session on June 10 on “The Effects of Violating the Petroleum Sector Regulatory Laws on Nigeria’s Socio-economic Development.” The session was hosted by the Conflict and Fragility project of Connected Development (CODE).

While addressing the participants, the CEO of CODE, Hamzat Lawal, said the oil and gas sector, which accounts for roughly 80 per cent of the country’s revenue, is threatened by illicit financial transactions, resulting in a huge loss of revenue for the government.

“Some violators are operating without licenses or local incorporation like Corporate Affairs Commission’s registration. This leads to tax evasion and revenue loss to the Nigerian government needed for socio-economic development,” Mr Lawal said.

“There is also a breach of environmental standard, and we have seen environmental degradation in some explorations due to lack of comprehensive oversight,” he added.

He called for strengthen the Beneficial Ownership Register in the sector to curb illicit financial flow and expose politically-corrupt cooperation and transactions.

Furthermore, he called on the law enforcement agencies to investigate and prosecute oil companies violating the relevant regulatory laws in the oil sector.

Lack of Transparency and Accountability

A lawyer, Nelson Olanipekun, in his presentation, said the sector lacks transparency and accountability.

He said a lot of the regulatory bodies are incapacitated and ineffective, observing that without proper regulation and accountability, “N1 billion can be used to drink garri.

“However, for a time now, we noticed that when NNPC and the companies go into business, at the end there are no profits, they don’t declare their profits. This is because majority of the profit that comes from that Joint Ventures (JV) contracts go to the tax boys, and in order for them to avoid tax, they try to declare losses,” Mr Olanipekun said.

He highlighted some ways companies in the extractive industry violate regulatory provisions. These include declaring negative revenue margin to avoid tax, inappropriate accounts of oil extraction, lack of transparency (subsidy scams), and other corrupt practices.

“One of the ways to mitigate against the challenges in the extractive sector is section 94 of the CAMA which is the disclosure of Beneficial Ownership,” he said.

Gross Neglect

Temitope Olaifa of the Department of Communication and General Studies, Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, in her presentation, said there is gross neglect in the mining and fishery sectors with the government paying more attention to the oil and gas industry “which is not giving us the emancipation that we desire.”

While trying to gather data from the anti-graft agencies, Mrs Olaifa said only the EFCC was able to provide information on the number of persons prosecuted between 2013 and 2016.

She said, based on the data she collected, in 2013, 117 people were prosecuted for anti-graft offenses and seven of the offenders were violators of the extractive laws, mainly in the oil and gas sector, representing six per cent of the total no of persons prosecuted.

In 2014, 126 people were prosecuted, and 11 people were violators of the extractive laws, representing nine percent of the total number of people prosecuted.

In 2015, 103 people were prosecuted, four were from the oil and gas sector, representing four per cent of the total number of people prosecuted in the year.

In 2016, 94 people were prosecuted, and two were violators of the laws of the extractive sector, representing one per cent of the people that were prosecuted.

Mrs Olaifa said within the four years under review, 440 people were prosecuted, 24 of whom were violators of the laws of the extractive sector.

She said the gap shows the sector is grossly neglected.

Curbing Impunity

“The violators of this sector go scot-free if they do not get apprehended. It means we are entrenching a culture of impunity in our system, and because we do that it may be difficult to bring sanity into the sector,” Mrs Olaifa noted.

“We need to curb impunity, and this too should serve as a deterrent for intending violators,” she added.

She lamented that the anti-graft institutions have not been effective in the prosecution of violators of laws guiding the extractive industries. “There is a pervasive culture of impunity in the sector, the judicial system is too slow for justice, China is ‘governing’ the mining industry in Nigeria, and nobody is checking their activities,” Mrs Olaifa observed.

In her recommendations, she said Nigeria should revisit the codes and protocols guiding the activities of the anti-graft agencies and that the Petroleum Industry Bill should be passed into law without further delay.

She also recommended that “the diversification of economic policy should be given priority attention particularly as it affects the extractive sector, violators of the extractive laws must be promptly and appropriately brought to book, anti-graft agencies should be depoliticised, and there must be appropriate planning towards economic growth and sustainable investment.”