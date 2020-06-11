75-year-old man allegedly rapes teenager

The police in Osun State have arrested a 75-year-old man, Jacob Ayinla, for allegedly raping a 15-year-old hawker at his apartment in Osogbo.

The victim was allegedly hawking a local drink, popularly referred to as ‘pito,’ when Mr Ayinla raped her at Oja Oba area of the state capital.

“He called the girl that he wanted to buy pito. When the little girl honoured him, he locked her into the room and forcefully raped her”, Tunde Raji, a resident of the area told our correspondent.

Another source who did not want her name on print told PREMIUM TIMES that the victim of the attack helped her parents to hawk following the compulsory school vacation imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Arrest

Confirming the incident, the Osun State police spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, in an interview with PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday, said the case was reported at Oja Oba Police Divisional Headquarters.

‘It was a sad incident. Immediately police confirmed the incident, we took action to arrest the man and he has since remained in our custody. The lady was also taken to hospital for test which confirmed the rape,” she said.

Mrs Opalola told this newspaper that the state’s commissioner of police, Undie Adiye, has ordered full investigation into the matter.

“The commissioner was not happy with the incident and he already ordered full investigation into that matter so that the rapist would be arraigned as soon as court opens fully in the state”

