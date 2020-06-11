Reps honour Abba Kyari for exemplary performance

Related News

The House of Representatives on Thursday, during plenary, honoured a deputy commissioner of police, Abba Kyari, for his hard work and outstanding performance over the years in the Nigeria Police Force.

Mr Kyari is the commander of the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team.

The police officer and his team became popular after the successful arrest of some notorious criminals across the country.

Notable amongst their successful arrests were that of notorious kidnap kingpins, Chukwudi Onwuamadike (also known as Evans) and Bala Hamisu (aka Wadume).

Others are killers of the late chief of defence staff, Alex Badeh, and kidnappers of President Muhammadu Buhari ADC’s father-in-law.

The Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, said the green chamber chose to honour Mr Kyari’s outstanding performances in spite of the challenge facing the force.

According to him, ”it is not what they do all the time and for everybody but for those who have distinguished themselves in various fields of service”.

“This is also to show Nigerians that despite the not too good image of the Nigerian police, there are very good officers in the force,” he said.

“This is the greatest honour, because this is the only institution where all Nigerians are represented. This is not an award from the house of reps alone but an award from the entire people of Nigeria.”

The chairman, house committee on police affairs, Bello Kumo, commended the House for recognising the officer.

He commended Mr Kyari for his gallant efforts in the fight against criminality.

Another lawmaker, Shehu Koko (APC-Kebbi), said as a former policeman, ”he is impressed by the works of Kyari and his team”.

Mr Shehu said that Mr Kyari had worked across the nation and ”had done so well in addressing high profile cases.”

The House spokesperson, Benjamin Kalu (APC-Abia), while commending Mr Kyari urged him to train other officers to his standard.

He said it was necessary for the force and indeed Nigeria ”to have more Kyari sin the fight against insecurity and to reduce the burden on Kyari’s shoulders.”

Another lawmaker, Khadijat Bukar (APC-Borno), said the members of her constituency were proud of ”their son Kyari”.

She called on the federal government to confer on him a national honour in recognition of his selfless service to the nation.

In his response, the police officer said he was humbled by the recognition.

He said the police was doing all it can to ensure the security of lives and property.

Mr Kyari said the gesture of the House would go a long way to boost his morale and that of his team and spur them to do more.

“For the rest of my life, I will never forget this day, this indeed is the greatest award because it is coming from all Nigerians.

“This has passed a message to me and my team and other young officers and they will work hard knowing that the house of reps is watching.”

“The only problem we have is funding, if we do have enough funding, we can do a hundred times more then what we are doing now.

“I will urge the house to look into this matter,” he added.

With over 80 high profile arrests nationwide to his belt, Mr Kyari has, perhaps, earned the title of the ‘most decorated police office’ in Nigeria.

His exploits did not escape the attention of President Buhari, who honoured him with the presidential medal for courage in April 2016.

His gallantry was also rewarded with the commendation medal for courage, three years in a row by the Inspectors General of Police in 2012, 2013 and 2014.

In the same vein, he is also a three-time recipient of Lagos State Governor’s Award for Gallantry, Leadership and Service excellence in 2011, 2012, 2013, in addition to the Lagos State Commissioner of Police Commendation Award for Courage in 2011.

He was declared Africa’s Best Detective in 2018. He also bagged the best police officer of the decade award recently including the 2018 hero of the year award by the Silverbird Group.