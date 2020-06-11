Insecurity: Reps meet service chiefs, heads of security agencies

Related News

The House of Representatives is meeting with heads of security agencies in the country over the spate of insecurity in the country.

The series of attacks in the country also informed the decision of the Senate on Thursday to schedule a meeting between the leadership of both chambers, the service chiefs and the president.

This comes a week when attacks were recorded in Katsina and Kaduna. On Tuesday, over 81 people were killed by Boko Haram in Gubio village of Borno State.

The earlier attacks made the green chamber to last week summon the service chiefs, the inspector-general of police, the director-general of the State Security Service and the national security adviser.

The summons were a sequel to a motion moved by Sada Soli (APC-Katsina), over the increasing attacks by bandits in the northern swathe of the country.

The lawmaker said cases of kidnapping, killings and armed banditry have become rife across the country, especially in Niger, Sokoto, Zamfara, Kaduna and Katsina states.

Mr Soli said the presidential directives had not helped to drastically reduce cases of kidnapping, killings and banditry in the country.

“This is due to lack of sustained tempo in the intervention, these criminals have continued to regroup in different camps in the government reserve forests and surrounding villages across the country.

“The magnitude of the attacks on various communities have reached an alarming rate as these criminals have continued to perpetuate their criminal acts unabated.

“Any deferment by the security agencies to abridge the continuous horror and inhumanity will result in an enormous loss of lives, destruction of properties and immobilise the Socio-Economic and Educational activities of various communities,” he said.

The calls by Nigerians as well as the resolution of the House of Representatives for the sack of the service chiefs who are due for retirement have remained unanswered by the president.