Kaduna Lawmakers impeach Deputy Speaker

Twenty four out of the 34 members of the Kaduna House of Assembly Thursday impeached the Deputy Speaker, Mukhtar Hazo.
The development followed a vote of no confidence on him during a sitting of the House, presided over by the Speaker, Yusuf Zailani.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that details of the allegations against the impeached Deputy Speaker were not made known during the sitting.
The members, however, elected Isaac Zankai, member representing Kauru constituency as the new Deputy Speaker.
(NAN)
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
Donate
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on