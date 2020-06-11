Kaduna Lawmakers impeach Deputy Speaker

Related News

Twenty four out of the 34 members of the Kaduna House of Assembly Thursday impeached the Deputy Speaker, Mukhtar Hazo.

The development followed a vote of no confidence on him during a sitting of the House, presided over by the Speaker, Yusuf Zailani.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that details of the allegations against the impeached Deputy Speaker were not made known during the sitting.

The members, however, elected Isaac Zankai, member representing Kauru constituency as the new Deputy Speaker.

(NAN)