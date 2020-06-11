Gubio Attack: Any non-performing service chief should be sacked — Lawan

Related News

Senate President Ahmad Lawan on Thursday said any of the service chiefs who is found to have performed less than expectations, despite adequate provisions, should be sacked.

Mr Lawan’s comment was made after the red chamber resolved to schedule a meeting between the leadership of both chambers of the National Assembly, President Muhammadu Buhari and the nation’s service chiefs.

The senate president expressed concerns that “the Senate has passed several resolutions on the insecurity in the country with all stakeholders carried along, but the issue has persisted.”

“The stand of the Senate should be that people who have performed in office should be allowed to stay in such office,” he said.

His comment followed a point of order raised by Borno North senator, Abubakar Kyari, over the massacre of over 81 people in Gubio village, part of the district he represents, on Tuesday.

The killing of hundreds of people in the Borno communities and “with the commitment of the rainy season, the land is insecure for farming.”

READ ALSO:

The Senate, therefore, urged the federal government to deploy the armed forces and other security agencies to beef up personnel around the Lake Chad shores.

The red chamber also directed the National Emergency Management Agency and the North East Development Commission to send relief materials to the victims of the attack.

It also urged the FG to implement the Senate committee’s recommendations on the restructuring of the security makeup of the country to enhance efficiency.