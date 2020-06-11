WHO warns of future ebola outbreaks across Africa

Ebola patients receiving treatment
Ebola patients receiving treatment

Ebola is likely to re-emerge in different regions across Africa in the future considering that it is a water-borne disease, Ngoy Nsenga, a leading expert at the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) Ebola response team has said.

Mr Nsenga, who made this known in an interview with Sputnik, said that the likelihood of the re-emergence of the virus had made broader vaccination imperative.

“Ebola will appear again somewhere, but we need to be ready to circumvent that outbreak and avoid that it expands to the magnitude of the outbreaks that we had in the past.

“We’ll have this kind of cases popping up from time to time.

“The big deal is how do we prevent it, even if we have few cases, from expanding and having a huge outbreak that expands even beyond the border of the (Democratic Republic of the Congo) DRC,” Mr Nsenga warned.

The expert added that vaccination would be a key solution to the health crisis.

“Vaccination will definitely be a way to go, but at this point, I don’t think this vaccine is given outside of the outbreak.

“It’s only provided to people who had contact (with infected people) when the outbreak occurs,” Mr Nsenga noted.

DRC Health Minister, Eteni Longondo, said on June 1 that a new Ebola outbreak had been reported in the city of Mbandaka, located in the country’s northwest.

The epidemic began in August 2018 and has claimed more than 2,200 lives.

(Sputnik/NAN)

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application