Man jailed two years for raping eight-year-old girl

An Abeokuta Magistrates’ Court in Ogun on Wednesday sentenced a 21-year-old man, Musa Anifowose, to two years in the correctional centre for raping an eight-year-old girl.

Mr Anifowose, who resides at Isale Iyemule, Ijebu Ode, was sentenced on a one-count charge of sexual abuse.

The Magistrate, I.O Abudu, said that all the evidences tendered in court had convinced the court beyond a reasonable doubt that the convict was guilty of the offence.

She sentenced Mr Anifowose to two years imprisonment without the option of fine

The magistrate also ordered that the convict be taken to the Oba correctional center to serve his jail term.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Bukola Abolade, told the court that the convict committed the offence on May 1 at about 9:00 a.m., at No. 6, Agbaje Street, Sabo area of Ijebu-Ode.

Ms Abolade, a police Inspector, said the convict had carnal knowledge of the girl when she was sent on an errand by her mother.

She said the convict accosted the girl and forcefully took her to an abandoned building beside Sabo abattoir and had carnal knowledge of her.

“When she got home, the mother noticed bloodstains on her cloth and upon inquiry, she told her mother what happened between her and the convict,” she said.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravenes Section 33 of the Child Rights Law of Ogun.(NAN)

