Justify rape, get arrested, NAPTIP tells Nigerians

Nigerians troop out to protest the scourge of rape ravaging the country. [PHOTO: @town_crierng]
Nigerians troop out to protest the scourge of rape ravaging the country. [PHOTO: @town_crierng]

Nigerians who justify rape now run the risk of getting arrested as suspects, the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has said.

Julie Okah-Donli, the agency’s Director-General said this while answering questions from journalists in Abuja on Wednesday.

She queried parents for not doing enough to take care of their wards and children, explaining that 90 per cent of rape cases were committed by uncles, fathers and relations.

According to her, many careless acts by parents are responsible for rape cases across the country.

She, therefore, said that the agency would approach the Ministry of Justice to push for the establishment of special court to try rapists.

READ ALSO: Sexual Violence Increases: NYSC member, two underage girls raped

Mrs Okah-Donli also called for life imprisonment instead of capital punishment for convicted rapists, adding that there was need to educate Nigerians, especially neighbours on rape issues.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the agency’s toll-free lines to call during distress, especially as it concerns rape are – 07030000203, 0802255627847 and 08077225566.

The NAPTIP boss said that cases could also be reported on social media platforms such as the Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, among others.

She, however, said that there was no national template of victims’ trauma response to share pain, adding that the duration of psychological trauma varies from individuals. (NAN)

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application