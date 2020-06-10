NDDC Crisis: Senator threatens to sue Buhari’s aide, NDDC spokesperson

Related News

A Delta State senator, Peter Nwaoboshi, who was recently accused of contract fraud by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), has threatened to sue an aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, demanding a retraction and apology over a social media post he considers defamatory.

Mr Nwaoboshi’s lawyers wrote a letter to Lauretta Onochie on Tuesday, asking her to retract her post or face legal action.

This is not the first time the outspoken aide will be engaged in controversies over online posts.

The letter went out a day after Ms Onochie, a social media assistant at the State House, made a post on her Facebook page suggesting that the senator is guilty of allegations of contract fraud made against him by the NDDC.

A similar letter was also sent to Charles Odili, the NDDC spokesperson, who issued the statement accusing the senator of using 11 companies as “fronts to secure for himself N3.6 billion contract in September 2016”.

The spokesperson has been asked by the lawmaker to pay N1billion as damages or face legal action.

According to the statement issued on Sunday by Mr Odili, the contract was the “biggest single case of looting of the commission’s resources”.

On Monday, Mr Nwaoboshi denied any involvement in the contract fraud.

He called for a “holistic audit of the commission’s account”, saying only that would show that Godswill Akpabio, the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, who plays a supervisory role in the operations of the NDDC, “is the greatest beneficiary of contract awards and looter of the commission”.

Ms Onochie’s post

Meanwhile, in her Facebook post entitled, ‘NDDC – THE CHICKEN COMES HOME TO ROOST’ and published at 3:29 p.m. Monday, Mrs Onochie alleged that Mr Nwaoboshi had described himself as a ‘thief’ at an event in Anioma, Delta state.

She alleged that all the 11 companies involved in the NDDC contract fraud are traceable to the lawmaker.

“The contract sum was N3.6 billion. The revelations in the award of the said contract are mind-boggling, disturbing and appalling, as all eleven different companies/business names which were awarded the contract are owned by or traceable to one and the same person being Sen. Peter Nwaoboshi, but carrying on business under different names,” the post read partly.

Senator Peter Nwaoboshi

“No wonder Sen. Nwaoboshi and his cohorts are jittery about the ongoing forensic audit exercise in the NDDC and are doing everything to derail it,” she added.

Irate senator

According to separate letters threatening legal actions issued by Mr Nwaoboshi’s lawyers, Daniel Bwala Chambers, and seen by PREMIUM TIMES, both Ms Onochie and Mr Odili were given 48 hours from the day of reception of the official documents to retract their statements and tender a public apology.

Mr Odili was asked to pay the sum N1 billion naira as damages “for the harm done to my client’s reputation by the press statement. Failure to do so will attract legal action”.

It was not immediately clear whether Mr Odili had seen the letter or taken any action in it. He did not return requests for comments from PREMIUM TIMES, Tuesday evening.

Meanwhile, in the letter addressed to Ms Onochie, the lawyers said the presidential aide “has not only maligned the image of the senator by referring to him as a ‘thief’ in her posts but also has ridiculed his integrity”.

“To say the least, the said libelous post is calculated to undermine him knowing that the Senate is carrying out a probe of the NDDC,” the letter read.

“It is our belief that for you to call him a thief without being convicted by a court of law has ridiculed the senator’s integrity. It is only a court of competent jurisdiction can pronounce someone a thief if found guilty of a crime.”

The lawyers gave Ms Onochie an ultimatum of 48 hours to retract the post, which was still online as of 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

“Failure to comply will result in a lawsuit that will demand N2 billion for aggravated and punitive damages against the presidential aide,” the lawyers said.

When contacted Tuesday evening, Ms Onochie said she is yet to see the letter and that the lawmaker would not ‘dare’ send such a letter to her.

“Is PREMIUM TIMES now the court where he should take such a letter to in the first place?” she said, an indication that the presidential media aide is ready for a legal battle with the senator.