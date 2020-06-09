Buhari mourns Abubakar Tsav

Late: Abubakar Tsav [PHOTO: Vanguard]

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with government and people of Benue State over the passing of an illustrious son, Abubakar Tsav, who was a former Lagos State Commissioner of Police.

Mr Tsav died at the age of 82.

The President joins family members, friends and associates in mourning the retired police officer, whose years in service continue to resonate with the discipline and focus he brought into security operations, particularly in Lagos State.

President Buhari notes, with sadness, that the vociferous voice of Tsav, will be sorely missed, while acknowledging that his wise counsels to leaders in his state, and national level, especially on good governance were most timely and impactful.

“I feel very special about people like Tsav, who took great personal risks to defend me and my government in all situations and circumstances.’’

The President prays for the repose of his soul, urging the family to find strength in his contributions to humanity.

Garba Shehu

Senior Special Assistant to the President

(Media & Publicity)

June 9, 2020

