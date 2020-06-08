Zamfara, Taraba record no COVID-19 cases in over two weeks

Related News

Zamfara and Taraba States last recorded a case of COVID-19 more than two weeks, PREMIUM TIMES’ review of the data from NCDC shows.

While Taraba State, which has recorded 18 cases thus far, has gone 18 days without a new case, Zamfara, with a total of 76 cases, has not had a case in 20 days.

The former, without any casualty, has eight active cases. The latter, on the other hand, discharged all its remaining active eight cases June 3, making 71 discharges in all, and 5 deaths.

Like Zamfara, Kebbi, too, discharged its last batch of active cases on Friday, but recorded two new admissions the next day. Till date, the state has reported four deaths and 29 discharges.

This is the same for Sokoto, which discharged its last 11 active cases on Friday. Coming off a 14-day no-new-case streak, the state declared itself “COVID-19 active case free” on its Twitter page.

By Saturday, it recorded 12 new cases, and another 2 on Sunday. With 14 on admission, the state has recorded 129 cases, as of Sunday, including 14 deaths.

Too early to celebrate?

It is too early to celebrate, Avwebo Otoide, a Rivers-based physician, said, because it is “still too early to say” the states have flattened the COVID-19 curve.

NCDC boss Chikwe Ihekweazu also shared this view.

While the lockdown across states in the country has helped to delay transmission, “it is unlikely that this can stop transmission completely,” he noted.

“Given the rate of community transmission in several states, we cannot assume that the absence of a new case means that we have curtailed spread.”

With testing relatively low in these states, experts worry that the absence of new cases could be a flash in the pan. In all, since the emergence of the virus in Nigeria in February, NCDC said 76,802 samples have been tested.

Sokoto, for instance, according to its health commissioner, Ali Inname, has tested 731 samples, while 655 contacts had been traced. The state has an estimated population of 5 million people.

Also, Zamfara’s 76 COVID-19 patients came from 149 tests it carried out. There are over 5 million people in the state.

Optimism

But Zamfara’s health commissioner, Yahaya Muhammad, said the state is optimistic and that “it is measured with its choice of testing”.

“We are not testing people anyhow,” he said. As regards contact tracing, he told PREMIUM TIMES, “we have been doing that. We are still doing that.”

Meanwhile, Mr Ihekweazu said efficiency can be reached only by giving states more support to increase the rate of sample collection for them to increase the number of samples tested

“We can only know the true burden of COVID-19 if we test more cases,” Mr Ihekweazu told PREMIUM TIMES over the phone, urging the states “to continue to collect more samples, and strengthen their surveillance capacity.”

On her part, Ms Otoide said without ramping up testing capacity, asymptomatic patients individuals may be missed, thereby passing the disease to more venerable persons.

To avert such, Mr Ihekweazu said “we must remain vigilant and ensure that new cases are detected early, to reduce the risk of spread.”

He also praised health workers in Zamfara, Kebbi, Sokoto and across the country, who have been providing care for COVID-19 patients since the disease reached Nigeria.

As of last count on Sunday, 12,486 cases have been confirmed in Nigeria, 3,959 of whom have been discharged; 354 have died across 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Only Cross River State is yet to record a case as Kogi is still contesting the case(s) recorded by the NCDC in the state.