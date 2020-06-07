I didn’t tell EFCC to probe Akpabio — Omo-Agege

Ovie Omo-Agege
Ovie Omo-Agege [PHOTO CREDIT:@OvieOmoAgege}

The Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, has denied asking the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to probe the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio.

Mr Omo-Agege said a letter in circulation said to have emanated from the Clerk of the Senate, requesting the chairman of the anti-graft agency, Ibrahim Magu, to investigate the minister did not come from him.

Mr Omo-Agege made the clarification in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yomi Odunuga, in Abuja on Sunday.

Describing the document as fake, the Deputy President of the Senate insisted that he never instructed the Clerk or any other person to contact the EFCC to investigate any individual.

“The attention of the Office of Deputy President of the Senate has been drawn to a letter dated May 7.

”The letter was said to have purportedly been written by the Clerk of the Senate acting on behalf of the Office of Deputy President of the Senate requesting Chairman of EFCC to investigate and monitor the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs and one other.

“This Office hereby states that the said letter is false, fake, malicious, mischievous and vexatious.

“This office never instructed the Clerk of the Senate, or in fact any person, to write to or contact the EFCC in relation to any person.

“In the light of the foregoing, we wish to urge the public to disregard the fake letter, same being the handiwork of a person or persons with criminal intents,” the statement said. (NAN)

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application