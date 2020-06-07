Anthony Joshua joins anti-racism protest

Anthony Joshua joins anti-racism protest. [PHOTO CREDIT: Official Instagram handle of Anthony Joshua]
Nigeria-born British boxer, Anthony Joshua, has joined the Black Lives Matter protest but with a caveat that demonstration should not be done for any selfish reasons.

Across the world and even in Nigeria, there have been series of protests condemning the perceived unjust treatments targeted at Blacks. Sports personalities and other celebrities have added their voices to the campaign.

It was thus not surprising as Joshua rallied with his Watford community at a Black Lives Matter protest on Saturday despite needing crutches to support an ongoing injury.

The world heavyweight champion marched through the streets with other co-protesters before speaking to the gathering at a park.

In a speech shared via his official Instagram account, 30-year-old Joshua said: “We can no longer sit back and remain silent on these senseless, unlawful killings and sly racism on another human being – based on what? Only their skin colour.

“We need to speak out in peaceful demonstrations – just like today, so well done Watford.

“We must not use a demonstration for selfish motives and turn it into rioting and looting.”

Joshua went on to say: “The virus has been declared a pandemic. This is out of control. And I’m not talking about COVID-19. The virus I’m talking about is called racism.

“We stand united against a virus which has been instrumental in taking lives of the young, old, rich, poor; a virus which is unapologetic and spreads across all sectors.”

Joshua wore all black, including one black leather glove and a Black Lives Matter T-shirt, and was one of many people who spoke at the gathering.

Following the killing of George Floyd, players, football clubs have all paid their respects, while also showing their support for the Black lives matter movement.

Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, was killed in Minnesota after a white police officer knelt on his neck while he was pinned to the ground.

