Activist Martin Obono released on bail

The Nigerian police have released a Nigerian activist, Martin Obono, on bail hours after he was arrested over a tweet he posted two days ago accusing the police of trying to undermine a rape case his client reported.

“Five days ago, my clients reported a rape case. The suspect used Police to turn the case on its head and got the Ladies detained the girls in same cell with men. I was livid. It didn’t end there, they asked them to bring a level 14 civil servant, C of O to surety their bail,” the activist wrote.

The tweet led to his arrest on Friday and he was taken to a police station in Wuse, Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

Mr Obono told PREMIUM TIMES, after his release, that the police accused him of inciting the public against the police.

The activist-lawyer later narrated his experience on his Twitter handle.

“I was detained for requesting reforms in our criminal justice system.

“I was asked to sign a bail bond saying I incited the public against the Nigerian Police based on my quest to reform the justice system because my clients who were raped and sexually assaulted felt they were not treated fairly.

“I want to put it on record that I did not agree to the bail bond and if at anytime this issue ever comes up, I am ready to defend it in court,” he posted on his Twitter handle.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that Mr Obono’s bail bond was signed by another activist, Deji Adeyanju.

Mr Obono told PREMIUM TIMES he was not given any conditions for his release and he would continue to defend the interest of his clients in the main rape case.