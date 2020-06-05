Wits University holds free online course on media freedom

Related News

The Wits University in South Africa is set to hold a free online course on “Media Freedom and Freedom of Expression in Africa.”

The course starts June 15 and holds for seven weeks.

See details as provided by the university below.

Free Wits Online Course, “Media Freedom and Freedom of Expression in Africa”, Starts 15 June 2020.

A free, seven-week online Wits University course entitled “Media Freedom and Freedom of Expression in Africa”, provided by the Wits LINK Centre and WitsX, begins on Friday 15 June 2020.

This MOOC (massive open online course), available on the global edX platform, aims to empower activists, students, regulators, journalists, lawyers, and anyone else interested in ensuring a free, pluralistic and independent African media. The course was developed to honour the legacy of media freedom activist #Jeanette Minnie, who passed away in 2016.

Participants can take the course, including its discussion forums, assignments and multiple-choice assessments, free of charge. Those who wish to also receive a Verified Certificate of Achievement, endorsed by edX and Wits University, can do so by passing one additional assessment and paying a certification fee of USD49.

To enrol in this course, please go to this edX course link.

The course convenors want particularly to encourage women to enrol to take the course. Women often lack the financial resources to access university-level courses and this free course is an opportunity for women to increase their skills and expertise in this important field.