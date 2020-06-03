Flight Resumption: NCAA lists five approved airports for operations

The Murtala Mohammed International Airport
The Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has named five airports where flights will resume on June 21, as announced by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

NCAA Director-General, Musa Nuhu, made the announcement in a letter to Accountable Managers of all domestic and foreign airlines in the country with ref NCAA/DG/AIR/11/16/121, in Lagos on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this is coming on the heels of the announcement by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 on the easing of and restart of the second phase of the COVID-19 lockdown and restart of flights on June 21.

Mr Nuhu said the five airports are Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport Abuja, Murtala Mohammed International Airport Lagos, Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport Kano, Omagwa International Airport, Port Harcourt and Sam Mbakwe Airport Owerri.

The director-general said, in the letter, that other airports would be added gradually to flight operations after a review and assessment.

“Following the announcement by Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 on the easing of and restart of the second phase of the COVID-19 lockdown and restart of flights on June 21.

“The closure of Nigerian airports to domestic flights has been extended to 2300Z on 20th June 2020.

“The gradual start of domestic flight operations will commence on June 21 with Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport Abuja, Murtala Mohammed International Airport Lagos, Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport Kano,

“Others are Omagwa International Airport, Port Harcourt and Sam Mbakwe Airport Owerri while other airports will be gradually added to the network after a review and assessment.

Mr Nuhu noted that all flights to any airport outside the above five listed airports above should comply with the existing COVID-19 Protocols for approvals.

The director general said the closure of Nigerian airports to international flights would continue until a date of resumption is announced.

Mr Nuhu said emergency and essential flights were exempted from the restriction and should comply with the existing COVID-19 protocols for approvals.

(NAN)

