‘Send Down the Rain’, ‘Holy Spirit,’ five other songs that defined Majek’s career

The Nigerian entertainment industry is mourning the death of legendary reggae musician, Majekodunmi Fasheke, popularly known as Majek Fashek.

Fashek, whose legendary music career spanned over three decades, died at age of 57, his manager cum publicist, Omenka Uzoma, told PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday.

The music legend died in his sleep on Monday in New York City after battling an unknown illness that stalled his career for months.

As one of Nigeria’s surviving Reggae music legend, Majek attracted international attention in 1987, with his self-penned tune, ‘Send down the Rain.’

In his superstar days, ‘The Rainmaker’, as he was fondly called, worked with music greats including Tracy Chapman, Jimmy Cliff, Michael Jackson, Snoop Dogg, and Beyoncé.

Expectedly, his colleagues, fans, and stakeholders have been paying glowing tributes to one of their own.

Following Fashek’s death, Nigeria is now left with two prominent reggae musicians/group, Oritz Wiliki and The Mandators. The latter is currently based in the United States.

In honour of one of the finest reggae musicians Nigeria ever produced, we highlight five musical hits that defined his career.

Send Down the Rain

Majek’s success story is incomplete if we fail to mention ‘Send Down The Rain’, the multiple award-winning songs that earned him the moniker, ‘The Rainmaker’. It was one of the hits in his 1988 album titled ‘Prisoner of Conscience’.

So Long, Too Long

‘So Long for Too Long’ was one of his most profound songs to date. Released in 1991, it has a strong political and pan-African message which earned him critical acclaim beyond the shores of Africa.

Barely a year after the song’s release, he appeared on Late Night with David Letterman to speak more about his album and performed the song to a largely American television audience. A classic performance, his fans can’t forget it in a hurry,

Religion Na Politics

This was one of the biggest hits in his 2012 album, I & I Experience, as it touched on one of the most controversial issues in Nigeria-religion. Eight years after its release, the hypocrisy of organised religion and politics remain two of the many issues plaguing the country.

Majek Fashek Ina Newyork

In Majek Fashek Ina Newyork, the singer told the story of his experience the first time he visited NewYork, a city that would later become his second home.

He noted that NewYork had beggars and loads of distractions and a feeling or illusion. It was off his 1991 album, ‘Spirit of Love’.

Free Africa, Free Mandela

Free Mandela, Free Africa was Majek’s anti-apartheid anthem which sampled Steam’s Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye. It was performed live in South Africa and was one of the songs dedicated to the clamour for late Nelson Mandela’s release from prison.

I come from the ghetto

Here, Majek identified with his humble background as he told his grass to grace story. The track gives a glimpse into his life’s story.

Holy Spirit

Holy Spirit’ revealed his spiritual and humane side as he preached love, unity, and brotherhood.

A soul-lifting song, Majek prophecied about ‘Eldorado’, a future where humanity lives in peace and harmony while the lyrics were heavily inspired by Biblical scriptures.

This classic 1990’s song was reintroduced to a new generation of music enthusiasts in 2006 when he recorded a remix that featured 2Baba. It was titled ‘No More Sorrow’.