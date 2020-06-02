NiMet predicts cloudy, sunny weather Wednesday to Friday

Related News

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy, thundery and sunny conditions across the country from Wednesday to Friday.

NiMet`s weather outlook released on Tuesday in Abuja said an increase in rainfall had been experienced across the country.

It said that the recent increase in rainfall could be attributed to vertical moisture depth into the atmosphere.

“On Wednesday morning, cloudy conditions with intervals of sunshine are anticipated over the northern region.

“During the afternoon and evening period, few thunderstorms are expected over parts of Kaduna, Yelwa, Katsina, Kano, Zamfara and Southern Sokoto while other parts of the North are expected to have patches of clouds.

“Over the central part of the country, few clouds will be experienced over this part of the country during the morning hour,” it said.

The agency forecast pockets of thunderstorms over parts of Jos, Kaduna and Taraba state in the afternoon and evening period.

NiMet further forecast southern regions to be cloudy in the morning hours with chances of a few thunderstorms over Benin and Aba axis.

It envisaged a better prospect of thunderstorms over the inland of the South-East and coastal belt during the afternoon/evening period.

“For Thursday, cloudy conditions with intervals of sunshine are likely over the northern region with chances of thunderstorms over Kebbi, Yelwa, Sokoto and its environs during the morning hours.

“Pockets of thunderstorms are envisaged over the northern region places, such as Kano, Katsina, Potiskum and Maiduguri during the afternoon/evening hours.

“Cloudy skies are expected over the central cities in the morning hours with possibility of thunderstorms over the high ground areas in the afternoon and evening hours,” it said.

The agency said cloudy skies will be experienced over the inland cities with chances of few thunderstorms over the coastal region during the morning hours.

It forecast a good prospect of thunderstorms over the inland and coastal belt during the afternoon and evening period.

“For Friday, the morning hours over the North will experience clouds with intervals of sunshine with few thunderstorms anticipated over parts of the North-West.

“Thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Maiduguri, while other places will experience presence of few clouds during the afternoon and evening hours.

“The central region should expect cloudy atmosphere with possibilities of thunderstorms over the high ground areas in the morning hours, “ it said.

The agency forecast chances of thunderstorms over parts of Yola, Jalingo and Mambila axis during the afternoon and evening hours.

NiMet envisaged Southern parts of the country to be mostly cloudy in the morning with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Calabar, Eket and Port Harcourt axis.

According to the agency, thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of the inland and its coastal areas later in the afternoon and evening hours.

(NAN)