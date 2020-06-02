Senate confirms 37 nominees for appointment in Federal Character Commission

Related News

The Senate on Tuesday confirmed 37 nominees from the 38 presented by President Muhammadu Buhari as Chairman and members of the Federal Character Commission.

The Senate’s confirmation is sequel to the presentation of the report of the Committee on Federal Character and Inter-Governmental Affairs and consideration of the report.

The nominees confirmed by the Senate to serve at the Federal Character Commission include Muheeba Dankaka, Chairman; (Kwara).

Other members confirmed to serve as members are Henry Ogbulogo, Abia; Salihu Bello, Adamawa; Obonganwan Deborah Daniel Ebony, Akwa-Ibom; Ibeabuchi Uche, Anambra; Mohammed Tijjani, Bauchi; Tonye Okio, Bayelsa; Silas Mfa Macikpah, Benue; Abba Ali Monguno, Borno; Nsor Atamgba, Cross River; and Alims Agoda.

Others are: Tobias Chukuemeka, Ebonyi; Imuetinyan Festus, Edo; Sesan Fatoba; Ginika Florence Tor, Enugu; Hamza Mohammed, Gombe; Diogu Uche, Imo; Lawan Ya’u Roni, Jigawa; Hadiza Usman Muazu, Kaduna; Mohammed Awwal Na’iya, Kano; Lawal Garba, Katsina; Abubakar Atiku Bunu, Kebbi; Idris Eneye Bello, Kogi; Are Miftah Bolaji, Lagos; Nasir Isa Kwarra, Nasarawa; and Suleiman Barau, Niger.

Also appointed are Abiodun Isiaq Akinlade, Ogun; Olufemi Omosanya, Ondo; Adeoye Abdularazaq Olalekan, Osun; Adeniyi Olowofela, Oyo; Stephen Jings, Plateau; Wokocha Augustine, Rivers; Abdullahi Taminu Tafida, Sokoto; Alhaji Armaya’u Dauda Abubakar, Taraba; Jibril Maigari, Yobe; Sani Garba, Zamfara; and Adamu Mohammed Sidi-Ali, Federal Capital Territory among others.

However, before the confirmation of the nominees, Abaribe Enyinnaya (PDP Abia) drew the attention of the senate to a memo he submitted to the committee on the need to ensure equity in the appointment of officers of the commission.

He said it was not in the spirit of equity and fairness for two of the nominees for the position of Chairman and Secretary to come from the North.

Mr Abaribe noted that appointments to the two positions have always been rotated among the north and south geopolitical zones of the country.

But, the Deputy President of the Senate, Omo Agege, in his response to Mr Abaribe’s position, said his remarks were targeted at questioning the authority of President Muhammadu to make appointments.

He explained that the Senate should not be worried over the issue as the tenure of the current secretary of the commission would elapse in no time, noting that vacancy of the position would address the issue in question.

Similarly, the Senate also approved the nominations of Fredrick Ekwem representing Imo and Abia and Jonah Madugu representing Benue, Nasarawa State and Plateau as Commissioners of Federal Civil Commission.

(NAN)