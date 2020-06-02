Former Lagos Senator Munir Muse is dead

Munirudeen Muse
Munirudeen Muse [Photocredit - punch]

A former senator and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, Munirudeen Muse, is dead.

He was 81.

His death was announced by APC Lagos State publicity secretary, Joe Igbokwe on Tuesday.

Late Mr Muse was a former lawmaker who represented Lagos central senatorial district in the Senate between 2007 and 2011.

He was preceded by Musiliu Obanikoro and succeeded by Oluremi Tinubu.

He was also a former manager of Apapa Port and former Chairman of Apapa local government, Lagos.

His son, Sulaimon Muse, told Punch Newspaper his father was kind-hearted.

“I saw you last, right inside the Lagos Central mosque. I never knew that was the last time I would set my eyes on you alive,” the younger Muse said in a tribute.

“I called you two Fridays ago. You even called me back thereafter, and we discussed. I never knew you were saying goodbye to me.”

Also, in a statement by House Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, who hails from the same Lagos Central Senatorial District, he described Mr Wase’s demise as “sad and painful.”

“On this day, I join millions of Lagosians to mourn a very distinguished man, who served his people with uttermost dedication and commitment. He was a perfect gentleman and silent achiever,” the statement signed by Mr Gbajabiamila’s aide, Lanre Lasisi, read.

“As a politician myself, I learnt from his wealth of experience. I remembered our public engagement at Eko Club, Surulere in 2018 where he encouraged me not to renege on the pursuit for the speakership seat in the interest of the country.

“Though he is no more today, we find solace in the fact that he lived a life worthy of emulation,” Mr Gbajabiamila said.

