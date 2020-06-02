China to further boost financing for small businesses

China Premier, President Xi Jinping
China Premier, President Xi Jinping

China would take further steps to expand the scale and improve the structure of financing for micro, small and medium-sized firms, according to an official guideline released Monday.

Banks operating nationwide are urged to offer reasonable price concessions to widen credit coverage and reduce comprehensive financing costs for small businesses, said the guideline jointly issued by authorities including the central bank of China.

The five major state-owned commercial banks in China should expand their inclusive lending to micro and small firms by more than 40 per cent.

While development and policy banks should make full use of the 350-billion-yuan (about 49 billion U.S. dollars) special credit line to support the resumption of work and production for small firms with preferential interest rates.

The guideline encouraged commercial banks in China to substantially increase loans to smaller firms and extend their loans without requiring the repayment of due principal.

Tolerance of non-performing loans to micro and small firms would be further relaxed and government financing guarantee would be enhanced.

The guideline also stressed the role of the capital market in financing for smaller firms.

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application