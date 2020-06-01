Edo 2020: No going back on direct primaries – Oshiomhole

Related News

The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has insisted the party would go ahead with the direct primary mode in picking its flagbearer for the 2020 Edo State Governorship election.

The Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee, on Monday, announced its adoption of a direct primary method for the party’s June 22 primary election in Edo, a decision described as unconstitutional by Anselm Ojezua, the factional chairman of the APC in the state.

Contrary to his (factional chairman) stance, the governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, later registered his indifference to the NWC’s choice of primaries as he boasted that he would emerge as the party’s governorship flagbearer.

“It doesn’t matter whether it is direct or indirect primary, I will win because I know what we have done in Edo State,” he boasted, leaning on his over three years performance as the governor of the state.

‘No going back’

Speaking with journalists at the party’s secretariat in Abuja after the NWC meeting with some governors of the party, the national chairman insisted that his decision was backed by the party’s constitution.

He added that there has not been any letter submitted by Mr Obaseki to protest the APC NWC decision.

“Obaseki is not here but issues of primaries are well spelt out in our constitution and we are following it as strictly as possible. So, nothing to worry about at all.

“You are speculating (on Obaseki’s rejection of direct primaries), I don’t have any letter or document to that effect. These are very formal matters. Stop spreading (speculations?),” Mr Oshiomhole told the journalists in company of the party governors.

Meanwhile, a source within the NWC members confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES that one of the governors at the meeting solicited for indirect mode of party primaries “but was rebuffed”.

The Edo APC governorship primaries election has been slated for June 22 even as the tension within the party continues to build up.