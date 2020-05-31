Coronavirus: Air Peace airlifts 312 Indians from Nigeria

Related News

Nigeria’s major carrier, Air Peace, has evacuated 312 Indians from Nigeria back to their country in a 10-hour non-stop flight.

Oluwatoyin Olajide, the Chief Operating Officer of the airline, announced this in a statement in Lagos on Sunday.

Mrs Olajide said that the flight, which departed on Sunday, May 31, from the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, operated with a B777 aircraft with registration number 5N-BWI.

She said the flight, operated by 15 crew members, was expected to arrive Cochin International Airport in Kerala.

The official, while expressing delight over the evacuation flight, thanked the Indian authorities for engaging Air Peace to operate the flight.

She also gave kudos to the federal government for supporting the airline in all its special flights during the lockdown.

She added that the airline alongside other relevant government agencies ensured that all the passengers complied with established health protocols before boarding.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on May 28, Air Peace evacuated 301 Chinese from Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, and flew back 268 stranded Nigerians from China on May 30.

(NAN)