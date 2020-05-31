FRSC approves promotion of 10 Assistant Corps Marshals, 32 Corps Commanders

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) Board has approved the promotion of 10 Corps Commanders (CC) to the rank of Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM) and 32 Deputy Corps Commanders (DCC) to the rank of Corps Commander.

The approval was subsequent to the virtual meeting of the FRSC Board on promotion of senior officers, where the promotion exercise was deliberated upon.

According to the Deputy Corps Public Education Officer, Mccharm Sambo, the promotion takes effect from May 29, 2020.

He gave the list of the officers promoted to Assistant Corps Marshal ( ACM) as follows;

Corps Commander Bisi Kazeem, who is presently, the Corps Public Education Officer at the National Headquarters (RSHQ) Abuja; Corps Commander Hyginus Omeje, the Sector Commander, Lagos State; Corps Commander Clement Oladele, Sector Commander, Ogun State; Corps Commander Francis Udoma, Sector Commander, Imo State; Corps Commander Shehu Iliyasu, the Corps Procurement Officer RSHQ; Corps Commander Benjamin D Anafa, Corps Commander in charge of Monitoring and Evaluation Unit, Operations Department, RSHQ and four others.

The newly promoted Corps Commanders are; Deputy Corps Commander (DCC) Segun Ogungbemide, Sector Head of Operations, Ondo State Sector Command; DCC Godwin Ntukidem, who is the principal staff officer II to the Corps Marshal; DCC Kukbol Gonji, the Deputy Corps Legal Adviser; DCC LD Shehu; DCC CM Onukwubiri; DCC IG Ibrahim, and 26 others.

The FRSC Board Chairman, Bukhari Bello, expressed his satisfaction with the high level of transparency and objectivity that characterised the promotion exercise and urged the promoted officers to show more commitment and rededicate themselves to achieving the corporate mission of the corps which is to eradicate road traffic crashes and create a safer motoring environment in the country.

He stated that the promotion exercise is part of the commission’s drive towards rewarding excellence, and hard work in line with the administrative philosophy of the present leadership of the Corps.

Mr Sambo added that the FRSC Corps Marshal, Boboye Oyeyemi, equally congratulated the newly elevated Officers for their excellent performances during the exercise.

While noting that every promotion comes with greater responsibilities, Mr Oyeyemi charged them to put in their best in the course of their duties as their new ranks call for more focus and dedication.

The FRSC boss admonished those who not fortunate this promotion year to keep hope alive for the best as opportunities still abound for promotion in the future.

Speaking further, the Corps Marshal promised to improve the general welfare of FRSC personnel to the satisfaction of all. As such, he beckoned on all personnel to be of good cheer and put in greater efforts towards the realisation of the Corporate mandate of the Corps.

The Deputy Corps Public Education Officer, Mr Sambo disclosed that the promotion exercise began with medical examination, physical fitness test, computer-based examination, and virtual oral interview.

The Corps Marshal has immediately directed that all affected Officers are to be decorated in their respective Zonal Commands and the decoration is to be conducted in strict compliance with presidential directives and NCDC guidelines on physical distancing and other preventive measures against the dreaded coronavirus pandemic.

