COVID-19: Fidelity Bank Partners ESLF To Cater For Less Privileged In Benue

Wife of Governor of Benue State, Dr. (Mrs.) Eunice Ortom (middle) flanked by Executive Director, North, Fidelity Bank Plc, Alhaji Hassan Imam (left); other officials of the Bank and Head, Eunice Spring of Life Foundation, Mr. Umele Emmanuel (right) during the presentation of N10m as COVID-19 Support from the Bank, in Makurdi. Benue State.
Wife of Governor of Benue State, Dr. (Mrs.) Eunice Ortom (middle) flanked by Executive Director, North, Fidelity Bank Plc, Alhaji Hassan Imam (left); other officials of the Bank and Head, Eunice Spring of Life Foundation, Mr. Umele Emmanuel (right) during the presentation of N10m as COVID-19 Support from the Bank, in Makurdi. Benue State.

In fulfilment of its promise to continually support communities where it currently operates, Fidelity Bank Plc has donated the sum of N10 million to the Eunice Spring of Life Foundation (ESLF), a pet project of the Benue First Lady.

The donation would enable the organisation implement its many humanitarian projects designed specifically for the people of Benue State. It would also cushion the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the less privileged in the state.

Speaking during the presentation of the cheque, Fidelity Bank’s Executive Director, North, Hassan Imam, stated the bank was delighted with ESLF’s interventions in its four strategic areas of Education, Health, Governance and Economic Empowerment.

According to Imam, ESLF boasts of unique and sustainable initiatives that would be most impactful in the lives of the vulnerable people in the society. Whilst disclosing that the Foundation’s laudable initiatives prompted the donation from Fidelity Bank, he assured that the donation would not be a one-off support.

Receiving the cheque on behalf of ESLF, the Founder of the organisation and First Lady of Benue State, Eunice Ortom, expressed gratitude to the bank for the gesture and promised that the foundation would make judicious use of the financial support.

Earlier, the ESLF Programme Manager, Tine Agernor, pointed out that the Foundation had intervened in the areas of skills acquisition, economic empowerment for women and youths. Agernor said the Foundation was eager to partner with well-meaning individuals and organisations to carry out these humanitarian efforts.

Also present at the event were Fidelity Bank’s Regional Bank Head, North Central, Sadi Zawayi; Branch Managing Director, Makurdi, Emmanuel Adukwu the bank’s Branch Head in Benue State University, Makurdi, Annet Olije Gyen.

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application