Buhari mourns New Telegraph journalist

Waheed Bakare
Waheed Bakare

The president described the editor’s death as a collective loss to the media and the nation that he served passionately with his talent.

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the media industry, particularly Nigeria Union of Journalists and Nigeria Guild of Editors, over the passing of the Saturday Editor of New Telegraph, Waheed Bakare.

The President’s condolence message was released by Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, in Abuja on Monday.

Mr Buhari also sent condolences to the family of the deceased and management of New Telegraph Newspapers.

The president described the editor’s death as a collective loss to the media and the nation that he served passionately with his talent.

He prayed that God would receive the soul of the departed, and comfort all that mourned him.

(NAN)

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.