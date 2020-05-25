Ighalo may leave Manchester United this week

Related News

Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo may have played his last game for Manchester United if the reported deadlock in negotiations between his Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua and the Red Devils is not resolved anytime soon.

Reports in the UK media including Manchester Evening News indicate Shanghai Shenhua are keen to have Ighalo back ahead of the start of the Chinese Super League season.

The Chinese club is pressing for an early return of their player since United failed to meet their valuation of the former Super Eagles striker if he is to stay on an extended deal.

Ighalo no doubt has been an instant hit at Old Trafford since signing a loan deal on the final day of the January transfer window, scoring four times for his boyhood club.

But his loan spell looks all but over after just eight appearances no thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ighalo’s original deal was until May 31 but United’s season will now extend well beyond that as a result of the coronavirus pandemic that has caused a suspension to the campaign.

United have not played any match since their 5-0 demolition of LASK Linz on March 12 in which Ighalo was among the goal scorers.

United still have nine Premier League games to play and remain in the Europa League and the FA Cup.

They are keen to keep Ighalo until the end of this season and have held discussions with Shanghai Shenhua about extending the loan deal but that has not yielded positive results.

Now with the potential of beginning the Chinese Super League season in late June or early July, Shenhua are keen to have the 30-year-old striker back in the fold.