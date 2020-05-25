NYSC to issue certificates to outgoing corps members at local govt councils – Official

Related News

In keeping with the COVID-19 protocol of social and physical distancing to contain the spread of the virus, the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has said the Certificate of National Service (CNS) will be issued to qualified corps members, who are passing out on May 28, at local government councils.

Such used to be shared during the passing out parade of corps members at state headquarters.

The corps, amid the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, approved May 28 as the passing-out day for 2019 Batch ‘B’ stream one set of corps members.

In a statement by the spokesperson of corps on Monday, Adenike Adeyemi, she said the event shall be devoid of a ceremonial parade as a result of the threat and danger posed by coronavirus.

She said NYSC officers have been mobilised for the distribution and shall do so from ten service points in each of the local government councils.

“As a precautionary measure, the distribution shall be staggered for a period of ten days in the first instance, in order to remove anxiety from the concerned Corps Members, in addition to making the activity seamless and less cumbersome,” she said.

“It is imperative to state that Corps Members who at present are not in their state of service need not violate the ban on inter-state journeys which is still in force,” she said.

According to her, as soon as the ban is lifted and it is safe to travel, they are expected to go to their respective states of service to collect their CNS.

“Kindly note that unclaimed certificates shall be returned to the NYSC National Directorate Headquarters, Abuja, two weeks after the lifting of inter-state travel ban. Please, always stay in touch with our social media platforms, as well as the mainstream media for further information,” she said.

She said the management congratulates the 2019 Batch “B” Stream 1 corps members for the successful completion of the service, which is a major milestone.

“Dear Corps Members, as you go for your CNS from Thursday, 28th May, remember to ensure the strictest observance of discipline; anchored on orderliness, adherence to instructions, added to the rules of social/physical distancing, use of facemask, hand sanitiser and proper washing of the hands with liquid soap for at least twenty seconds during the activity,” she said.

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) is a scheme set up by the Nigerian government to involve Nigerian graduates in nation-building and the development of the country.

There is no military conscription in Nigeria, but since 1973 graduates of universities and later, polytechnics, have been required to take part in the National Youth Service Corps programme for one year.