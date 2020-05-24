Photo Story: Buhari celebrates Eid-el-Fitri with family

President Muhammadu Buhari Sunday celebrated the eid-el-fitri with his family in Abuja.
The celebration of the Islamic festival was low key across Nigeria due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Large gatherings have been banned in most parts of the country to check the spread of the virus.
See the photos of the president and his family below.
President @MBuhari and his immediate family observe the #EidAlFitr Prayer at the State House.
President Muhammadu Buhari and his family celebrating Eid-Al-Fitr.
