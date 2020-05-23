Jonathan mourns Karibi-Whyte

Former President Goodluck Jonathan
Goodluck Jonathan

The former president, Goodluck Jonathan, has expressed sadness over the passing on of the retired Supreme Court judge, Adolphus Karibi-Whyte.

The renowned jurist who was the chairman of the 1994/95 Nigerian Constitutional Conference, died Friday night at the age of 88 in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The former president described him as an eminent jurist and bright scholar who contributed so much to the progress of Nigeria’s jurisprudence.

In a condolence message to the Karibi-Whyte family and the government and people of Rivers State, Mr Jonathan said: “Justice Karibi-Whyte stood out as an accomplished scholar and consummate jurist who commanded a vast and nuanced knowledge and understanding of the principles of law.”

“He stood unmistakably on the side of equity and fairness and he will be remembered for his landmark pronouncements on the bench and their implications for the growth of our justice system.

“He was also a distinguished and prolific academic whose broad-based works will continue to illuminate the path of scholarship across generations.

“On behalf of my family, I pray for God to comfort members of his family and grant his soul eternal repose,” he said.

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.