Jonathan mourns Karibi-Whyte

The former president, Goodluck Jonathan, has expressed sadness over the passing on of the retired Supreme Court judge, Adolphus Karibi-Whyte.

The renowned jurist who was the chairman of the 1994/95 Nigerian Constitutional Conference, died Friday night at the age of 88 in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The former president described him as an eminent jurist and bright scholar who contributed so much to the progress of Nigeria’s jurisprudence.

In a condolence message to the Karibi-Whyte family and the government and people of Rivers State, Mr Jonathan said: “Justice Karibi-Whyte stood out as an accomplished scholar and consummate jurist who commanded a vast and nuanced knowledge and understanding of the principles of law.”

“He stood unmistakably on the side of equity and fairness and he will be remembered for his landmark pronouncements on the bench and their implications for the growth of our justice system.

“He was also a distinguished and prolific academic whose broad-based works will continue to illuminate the path of scholarship across generations.

“On behalf of my family, I pray for God to comfort members of his family and grant his soul eternal repose,” he said.