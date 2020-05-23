Atlantic Hall hosts discourse on global trends on education

Related News

The first in the series of dialogues on educational development hosted by Atlantic Hall Educational Trust Council kicked off today with global leaders and reputable managers of education.

The webinar titled “Great to Greatest: Embracing the Opportunities for Education Post COVID-19”, drew participants from different continents across the globe who examined how to take advantage of opportunities and thrive despite the coronavirus pandemic.

On parade were Nigeria’s Ambassador to France, Dr Modupe Irele; Dean of Sprott Business School, Carleton University, Ontario, Canada, Professor Dana Brown; Special Representative of United Nations on Sustainable Energy, Damilola Ogunbiyi; representative of World Reader, Ruth Sorby and a co-founder, World Reader, Collin Mcelwee.

The highly impactful webinar was hosted by the founding and current chairman of Atlantic Hall Educational Trust Council, Taiwo Taiwo, who also set the tone for discourse on the effectiveness of distance learning.

Specific areas covered include teacher training, cyber safety, sustainable energy and involvement of parents in child development.

The high point of the interaction was the announcement by Professor Brown on the partnership between Carleton University and Atlantic Hall School.

Early this year, she had visited the school’s campus in Epe to explore areas of collaboration including an exchange program between the two leading institutions.

Atlantic Hall is a popular private school in Lagos. It has continued to instruct its students despite the coronavirus lockdown.