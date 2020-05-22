Eid-el-Fitri: CAN felicitates with Muslims, seeks prayers for peace, unity

File photo of Muslims faithful praying at Lekan Salami in Ibadan at the end of Ramadan fast in Ibadan on Friday (14/6/18).
File photo of Muslims faithful praying at Lekan Salami in Ibadan at the end of Ramadan fast in Ibadan on Friday (14/6/18).

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Friday congratulated the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar 111 and all Muslims for the completion of Ramadan.

CAN General Secretary, Joseph Daramola, in a statement in Lagos, also congratulated the Sultan who is Head of Jama’atul Nasril Islam (JNI) and President-General, the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA).

“As we appreciate your coming to the end of this year’s Ramadan prayers, we implore you all not to cease from continuously praying for the peace, unity and stability of our country.

“We wish to encourage Muslims in Nigeria and the world to continue to pray for a speedy end of COVID-19 in the entire world to which the CAN is also fully committed.

“We commend Nigerians for their cooperation with the government so far in the attempts being made to curtail the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, in spite of all the inconveniences and hardships.

“Our prayer is that those who are sick of the pandemic will recover very soon and those who lost their loved ones will be comforted by the Almighty God,” he said.

He also prayed that God helps everyone to continue to keep to the rules and regulations which the government had put in place to stop the spread of the pandemic.

“We also pray that Nigerians, irrespective of religious affiliations and ethnic identities, will continue to live righteously and harmoniously, even after this annual spiritual exercise.

“Finally, we wish Your Eminence, the Muslim faithful and indeed the Federal Republic Nigeria, Happy Eid-el-Fitri. God bless you,” Mr Daramola prayed.

