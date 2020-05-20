Edo, Ondo governorship forms N22.5m – APC

Adams Oshiomhole speaking at the APC Secretariat
File photo of Adams Oshiomhole speaking at the APC Secretariat

The All Progressives Congress (APC) says all governorship aspirants in Edo and Ondo State will pay N22.5 million as part of the requirements for contesting in the states’ governorship elections on September 19 and October 10.

In a timetable released in Abuja on Wednesday, APC National Organising Secretary, Emma Ibediro, said the party would begin the primaries with the sale of nomination and expression of interest forms to the governorship aspirants.

According to Mr Ibediro, the sale of forms to Edo governorship aspirants will begin from May 20 to June 2, while that of Ondo State will be from June 11 to July 1, 2020.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had in February, fixed the governorship election in Edo for September 19, while that of Ondo State was fixed for October 10.

The party’s organising scribe said the forms for each aspirant in both states had been fixed at N22.5 million.

According to him, this includes N2.5 million for expression of interest form and N20 million for the nomination form.

READ ALSO: APC fixes dates for Edo, Ondo governorship primaries

“There shall be no separate charge for the deputy.

“Female aspirants and physically challenged aspirants will pay 50 per cent of the prescribed fees for each position,” he said.

Mr Ibediro said that all payments would be made into the party’s bank account.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the party’s Edo governorship primary will hold on June 22, while that of Ondo State is to hold on July 20.

(NAN)

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.