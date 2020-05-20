Oladipo Diya’s wife, Folashade, is dead

Related News

Folashade Diya, the wife of a retired lieutenant general, Oladipo Diya, is dead.

The death was confirmed in a statement by Femi Adesina, spokesperson to President Muhammadu Buhari.

“President Muhammadu Buhari commiserates with former Chief of General Staff, Lt. Gen. Oladipo Diya, over the passing of his wife, Chief Deborah Folashade Diya, praying that the almighty God will comfort the family,” Mr Adesina wrote.

“The President joins family members, friends and associates of Chief Folashade Diya, particularly members of the United African Methodist (Evangelical) Church, in mourning the devout Christian, who dedicated her time on earth to serving God, and working for the good of others.

“President Buhari affirms that the wife of the former Chief of General Staff lived to encourage and inspire many on faith in God, demonstrating love, kindness and generosity through focus on helping the underprivileged, and counselling many.

“The President prays that the soul of the departed will find rest in God,” he said.

Mr Diya was second in command to the late military dictator, Sani Abacha, until he was indicted in an alleged coup plot.