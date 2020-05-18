COVID-19: Yar’Adua family donates food, protective items to Abuja administration

Related News

The family of late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua has donated food and personal protective gear to the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) to support the battle against COVID-19 pandemic in the territory.

Presenting the supplies, representative of the family, Shehu Yar’Adua, commended the doggedness of all the health workers.

“The health workers’ dedication to service at this challenging times should serve as an example to other professional bodies,” Mr Yar’Adua said.

Mr Yar’Adua, also commended the efforts of the federal government, the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 (PTF) FCT Ministerial Expert Advisory Committee on COVID-19, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for their diligence in service.

“My family, NGO, Women and Youth Empowerment Foundation and I extend our deepest respect and gratitude to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the FCT administration, NCDC, and to all those working in the healthcare profession for their selfless commitment and diligence as they undertake vitally important roles in our country’s fight against the ongoing pandemic.

“In difficult times, we often discover the best in ourselves, the dedication to service of doctors, nurses, lab technicians and other health workers, in these challenging times, is an example to us all,” Mr Yar’Adua said.

Receiving the items on behalf of the FCT Administration, Minister of State, Ramatu Aliyu, commended the Yar’Adua family for the kind gesture, stressing that the move would be exemplary to other notable families in the country.

READ ALSO:

“We are happy to receive our former first family, eminently represented by three eminent sons. This donation will no doubt go a long way to cushion the effect of COVID-19 on residents of the territory and by extension, entire Nigerians.

“To me it is special because it is exemplary. This is a way to tell others that you can move out of your comfort zone to touch lives.

” In touching lives, you will not know that the little gesture may go a long way also to assist other people. This is telling us that they do care in the performance of their corporate social responsibility,” she said.

The items donated include, 1000 pieces of N95 face masks, 13,000 pieces of surgical masks, 1,800 bars of soaps, 23,100 sachets of detergent, 100 cartons of macaroni, 100 bags of semovita and 100 bags of rice.

(NAN)