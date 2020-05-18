COVID-19: Kwara govt fumigates Unilorin

Related News

In its bid to curtail the spread of the COVID-19 in Kwara, the state government has fumigated the campus of the University of Ilorin.

The Chairman, Sub-Committee on Fumigation of the Kwara State Technical Committee on COVID-19, Shehu Adaramaja, disclosed to journalists in Ilorin on Monday.

He said that the university was among numerous public places fumigated by the committee.

Mr Adaramaja, a professor, said that premises fumigated in the institution were the Works Department, radio station, clinic, Senate Building, Security Office, University Auditorium, the Faculty of Education, main gate and motor park.

Also fumigated were the walkways, lecture theatres as well as the Central Mosque and the churches.

“Let it be on record that the University of Ilorin, despite being a federal institution, is the first university to be fumigated by the governor, Mallam Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq,” Mr Adaramaja said.

He affirmed that infected persons could be cured as long as they report all signs and symptoms noticeable in their communities to the helplines provided by the COVID-19 team.

“Stay at home and follow all established rules as directed by the NCDC.

“The government has established an isolation centre at the Sobi Specialist Hospital and converted the Hajj camp to an isolation centre.

“It has established an oxygen plant at Sobi Hospital, provided medical equipment, approved the payment of N25, 000 per day to frontline doctors and prorate for other health workers involved in the fight against COVID-19.

“The government has also provided health insurance policy for front line workers as well as distributed palliative food items for vulnerable members of the society,” he said.

